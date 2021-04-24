Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

