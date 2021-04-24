Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

