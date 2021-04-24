Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $199,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,116,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.50. 165,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,885. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

