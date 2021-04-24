U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Decreased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

