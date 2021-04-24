UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

