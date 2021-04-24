UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $8,206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.