UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 101,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

