UBS Group Begins Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Aflac has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.