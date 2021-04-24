UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $85.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,772 shares of company stock worth $6,471,948. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

