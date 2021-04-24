UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $97.00 at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

UFPI stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

