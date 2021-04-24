UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,063.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $498,063.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.