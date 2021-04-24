UniLayer Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00004356 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $43.04 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

