Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNPRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Friday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

