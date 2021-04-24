United Microelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 52,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 6,371 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 13,721,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,251. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

