United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.32.

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

