Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.