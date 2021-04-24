Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 21st

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE UVE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

