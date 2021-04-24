Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.77 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

