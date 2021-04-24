US Capital Advisors Weighs in on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

AWK stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

