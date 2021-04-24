V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,524 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

