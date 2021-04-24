V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $671.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

