V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 91.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $174.65 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

