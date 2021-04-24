V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

