V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $482,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

