V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $47.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

