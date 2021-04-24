Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $294.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.21.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN opened at $333.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $153.09 and a 12-month high of $334.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.