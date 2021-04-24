Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.25

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $23.65. Valhi shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $698.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

