VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

IHY stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $26.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.