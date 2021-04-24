Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VIG stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

