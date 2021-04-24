Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

