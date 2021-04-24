Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.