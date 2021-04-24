Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

