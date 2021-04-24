Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,016. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $384.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

