Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

