VAT Group’s (VACNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VACNY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

VACNY opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

