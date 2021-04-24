Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VGR stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

