Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OEZVY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Verbund from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $16.68 on Friday. Verbund has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

