VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of VER traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.91. 938,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,725. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

