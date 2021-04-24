VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $211.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. VeriSign has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,634.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

