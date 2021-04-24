Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.90 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003500 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $104.37 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 111.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.06 or 0.04484544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.21 or 0.00461084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $785.31 or 0.01572883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00747532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.00481681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00414855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,727,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

