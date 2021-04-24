Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.21. 300,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

