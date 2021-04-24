Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Raised to GBX 1,040 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:VCP opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 658.55. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 940 ($12.28).
