Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Raised to GBX 1,040 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:VCP opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 658.55. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 940 ($12.28).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

