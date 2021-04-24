VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, VIG has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $12,648.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,404.77 or 0.14741217 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,285,388 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

