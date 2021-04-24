Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,453 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.26. 263,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,921. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

