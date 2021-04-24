Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $200.93. 3,634,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,890. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

