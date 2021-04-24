Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.52. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $172.57 and a 52 week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.