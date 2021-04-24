Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1,016.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 79,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 72,039 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

