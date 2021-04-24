Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

