Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,623,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. 332,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.96.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

