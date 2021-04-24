Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $13.03. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

